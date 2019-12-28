‘Things coming together’: Ex-defender reacts to Man United’s 2-0 win at Burnley

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Danny Higginbotham says Manchester United’s recent upturn in form has bolstered their top-four hopes after Saturday night’s 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Red Devils were looking to secure successive Premier League victories after their 4-1 rout of Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

Anthony Martial scored twice against the Magpies, while England international Marcus Rashford also got on the scoresheet against Steve Bruce’s side.

The French striker netted his third goal in two games when he broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 44th minute at Turf Moor with a simple finish.

Manchester United secured three points in added time at the end of the second half when Rashford bundled the ball over the line to wrap up the win.

The Red Devils hoisted themselves up to fifth place and a point adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC ahead of the west London side’s trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

Former Manchester United defender Higginbotham was delighted with the 2-0 win, adding that the Red Devils may have finally turned a corner in the top-four race.

Higginbotham wrote on Twitter: “Not a bad December for @ManUtd – closed the gap on top 4. Slowly but surely things coming together.”

Manchester United have 31 points after 20 games in the Premier League this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils have struggled to consistently finish in the top four since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

Manchester United have only managed to secure Champions League football twice in six seasons since Ferguson’s exit.

The 20-time English champions will take on Arsenal in their next Premier League fixture on New Year’s Day.

