Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Burnley v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure successive Premier League victories thanks to a comfortable win at Burnley on Saturday night.

The Red Devils were 4-1 winners against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Boxing Day thanks to goals from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s forwards Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United moved to within four points of fourth-placed Chelsea FC following the west London outfit’s surprise 2-0 loss to Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

The Red Devils have won three times and drawn four games in their last eight Premier League outings to put together a decent run of form in the top flight.

Burnley, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday to drop down to 13th place in the Premier League table following four losses from six games.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

“Which Manchester United will show up?” Lawrenson told BBC Sport. “At the moment, you just don’t know.

“As poor as they can be – their defeat by Watford before Christmas, for example – United are very dangerous when they are at it.

“This is a tough game to predict, because I also think Burnley will be better than they were when they lost at Goodison Park in their last game.

“But if United play well, they will win.”

Manchester United have won two of their last 13 away games in the Premier League to drop down to 12th in the table.

The Red Devils haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last 14 Premier League games but Man United have conceded just one goal in their five Premier League away games against Burnley.

