Michael Owen predicts Burnley v Man United

Michael Owen looks ahead to Man United's trip to Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday night

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 28 December 2019, 04:45 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is expecting to see Manchester United be held to a draw by Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday night.

The Red Devils head into the game fresh from their impressive 4-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Boxing Day at Old Trafford.

That win was a welcome one for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, who had suffered a surprise 2-0 loss to Watford before Christmas.

Manchester United will now be looking to make it back to back wins in the Premier League when they travel to Burnley on Saturday night.

However, former England and Red Devils striker Owen is not expecting to see Manchester United claim a victory and he is instead tipping Burnley to hold the visitors to a draw.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “One goal has been enough in Burnley’s last couple of games and I expect to see another low-scoring affair at Turf Moor when Manchester United are the visitors.

“United disappointed at Vicarage Road on Sunday but did put four past Newcastle at Old Trafford last time out. I feel chances will be at a premium and can’t split the teams.”

Manchester United currently find themselves in seventh place in the Premier League table and four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

After this weekend’s game, Manchester United will travel to Arsenal in their first game of 2020 on 1 January.

The Red Devils have won seven and lost five of their 19 games in the Premier League under Solskjaer so far this season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Lineker
‘He’s just a joke’: Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC star’s display in 4-0 win at Leicester
Sadio Mane
‘Unbelievable’: Dimitar Berbatov raves about Liverpool FC attacker
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta replies when asked about January signings at Arsenal
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp opens up about new Liverpool FC signing
Gary Lineker
‘He’s just a joke’: Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC star’s display in 4-0 win at Leicester
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United make 23-year-old their top summer target – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Tammy Abraham
‘He’s going to get better’: Lampard backs Chelsea FC youngster
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta replies when asked about January signings at Arsenal
Jesse Lingard
Jesse Lingard makes open admission to Man United fans
ScoopDragon Football News Network