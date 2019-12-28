Michael Owen predicts Burnley v Man United

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is expecting to see Manchester United be held to a draw by Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday night.

The Red Devils head into the game fresh from their impressive 4-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Boxing Day at Old Trafford.

That win was a welcome one for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, who had suffered a surprise 2-0 loss to Watford before Christmas.

Manchester United will now be looking to make it back to back wins in the Premier League when they travel to Burnley on Saturday night.

However, former England and Red Devils striker Owen is not expecting to see Manchester United claim a victory and he is instead tipping Burnley to hold the visitors to a draw.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “One goal has been enough in Burnley’s last couple of games and I expect to see another low-scoring affair at Turf Moor when Manchester United are the visitors.

“United disappointed at Vicarage Road on Sunday but did put four past Newcastle at Old Trafford last time out. I feel chances will be at a premium and can’t split the teams.”

Manchester United currently find themselves in seventh place in the Premier League table and four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

After this weekend’s game, Manchester United will travel to Arsenal in their first game of 2020 on 1 January.

The Red Devils have won seven and lost five of their 19 games in the Premier League under Solskjaer so far this season.

