‘Can’t split the teams’: Michael Owen predicts Burnley v Man United

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen believes Manchester United will drop points in a draw with Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils were 4-1 winners against Newcastle United on Boxing Day thanks to goals from Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford.

Matty Longstaff broke the deadlock for the Magpies before Martial, Greenwood and Rashford all scored before half-time before the France international netted for the second time in the second half.

Manchester United are in eighth place in the Premier League table and four points adrift of Chelsea FC in the race to finish in the final Champions League qualification spot.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side can move to within a point of Chelsea FC ahead of the west London side’s trip to Arsenal on Sunday if Manchester United manage to beat Burnley.

Former Red Devils striker Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a point at Burnley on Turf Moor on Saturday.

“One goal has been enough in Burnley’s last couple of games and I expect to see another low-scoring affair at Turf Moor when Manchester United are the visitors,” Owen told BetVictor.

“United disappointed at Vicarage Road on Sunday but did put four past Newcastle at Old Trafford last time out. I feel chances will be at a premium and can’t split the teams.”

Manchester United are in good form after avoiding defeat in seven of their last eight Premier League games to close the gap between themselves and Chelsea FC.

Solskjaer’s defence haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last 14 games in the Premier League to highlight their issues at the back.

Manchester United finished in sixth place in the Premier League table last term.

