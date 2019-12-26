‘Look tired’: Ex-defender reacts to Chelsea FC’s 2-0 loss to Southampton

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Mario Melchiot admitted his concern that Frank Lampard’s young Chelsea FC side look tired after their 2-0 loss to Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Thursday afternoon.

The Blues were looking to record back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time in over a month against relegation candidates Southampton in west London on Boxing Day.

However, Republic of Ireland international Michael Obafemi broke the deadlock for the away side in the 31st minute.

Chelsea FC had 10 shots on goal but Lampard’s men couldn’t find an equaliser against the Saints.

Nathan Redmond doubled Southampton’s lead with 17 minutes to play to secure three points for the south coast club on the road.

The Blues didn’t threaten to break Southampton’s resolve in a sluggish performance from the five-time Premier League winners.

Former Chelsea FC defender Melchiot believes Chelsea FC were struggling with fatigue against the Saints.

“We look tired knowing we have a young side,” Melchiot wrote on Twitter. “The ball circles around to slow in the team & we are also very shake at the back. #sou turned up knowing they defend & try score when #Cfc makes mistakes. The derby took a lot out of us & we started over confident. #mmlove”

Chelsea FC remain in fourth place but Lampard’s men loosened their grip on the final Champions League spot.

The Blues will make the trip to their bitter London rivals Arsenal in their next Premier League fixture at The Emirates on Sunday.

The fourth-placed team will travel to Brighton and Hove Albion on New Year’s Day looking to start 2020 with a win.

Chelsea FC have won just over half of their Premier League games since Lampard was appointed as Maurizio Sarri’s replacement in the summer.

The Blues haven’t won the Premier League title since Antonio Conte was in charge back in the 2016-17 season.

