Chelsea FC star admits he is hoping to play on Boxing Day

Cesar Azpilicueta has admitted that he is hoping to be fit for Chelsea FC’s Premier League clash with Southampton on Boxing Day.

The Spanish defender featured for 80 minutes of Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday but was taken off in the closing stages after picking up a knock.

It now remains to be seen whether Azpilicueta will be fit for Chelsea FC’s home clash against Southampton on Boxing Day.

Speaking after the win over Spurs, the 30-year-old defender admitted that he is hoping to be fit for the encounter against the Saints.

In an interview with Chelsea FC’s official website, Apzilicueta said: “Hopefully with the Christmas presents I will get fit to play on Boxing Day.”

Azpilicueta has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season, making two assists in 16 Premier League games so far.

He has also scored twice in six Champions League appearances for the west London side this term.

Reflecting on the performance against Spurs, Azpilicueta continued: “We did very well, with the quality we have in the team like with Willian with these two goals and every piece of football he did in the game was amazing. We fought and we played some very good football.

“It is due to the whole team doing an amazing job and I am very happy with it.”

Chelsea FC currently find themselves in fourth place in the Premier League table after their win over Spurs.

Frank Lampard’s men are four points ahead of fifth-placed Sheffield United heading into the hectic festive period in the top flight.

Chelsea FC will take on Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion after their clash with Southampton on Boxing Day.

