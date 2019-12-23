Gary Neville warns Chelsea FC about January signings

Manchester United legend Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has warned Frank Lampard that signing players in January may complicate his plans for his Chelsea FC team.

The Blues have made a decent start to the new campaign under their new boss after he was brought in as the club’s new manager in the summer.

The west London side currently find themselves in fourth place in the Premier League table thanks to their 2-0 win over Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea FC were unable to sign players in the summer transfer window due to their Fifa ban but they are free to bring in new signings in January after their suspension was halved on appeal.

The Blues are likely to be linked with a host of players in the coming weeks as they look to strengthen their squad next month.

However, former Manchester United defender Neville feels that bringing in too many players next month could upset the equilibrium at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Sunday, Neville said: “I’m sure he’s happy to get the transfer ban lifted but it would have been more simple to just have the players he has for this season and to work with them and believe in them.

“If you bring two or three players in, you do end up trying to make changes quicker than you usually would.

“Sometimes you sign players and think they automatically deserve to go into the team and then a younger player gets left out and don’t get the development.

:It’s good for Chelsea that they’ve got the transfer ban lifted because they need a few players but there is a potential downside to it that could cause Frank a problem.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Boxing Day with a home clash against Southampton, before they take on Arsenal and Brighton away from home.

The Blues are currently in fourth place in the table and four points ahead of fifth-placed Sheffield United.

