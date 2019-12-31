Ian Wright raves about Chelsea FC star’s ‘fantastic’ display against Arsenal

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright has praised Tammy Abraham for his “fantastic” performance during Chelsea FC’s 2-1 comeback win over Arsenal on Sunday.

The England striker played the full 90 minutes at The Emirates as the Blues came from a goal down to seal a dramatic late win at The Emirates.

The 22-year-old ended up netting Chelsea FC’s winner in the closing stages after Jorginho’s goal had cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first-half opener in north London.

Abraham has been in impressive form this season after having been given a chance to shine in the Blues team under Frank Lampard.

The young forward has scored 12 goals and made three assists in 19 Premier League games for the west London side so far this term.

And former Arsenal striker Wright was very impressed by what he saw from Abraham at the weekend.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, Wright said: “Tammy was fantastic today.

“People kind of give him a bit of stick for this [his ability to bring others into play], but his hold-up play was fantastic today.

“Once they did get themselves going, he looked more and more dangerous.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with another away game on Wednesday when they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Blues are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table and four points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United as things stand.

The west London side are aiming to finish in the top four after having ended up third last term.

