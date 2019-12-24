Jamie Redknapp explains why Chelsea FC fans should be excited

Jamie Redknapp explains why Chelsea FC fans should be excited after the 2-0 win over Tottenham on Sunday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 24 December 2019, 00:15 UK
Jamie Redknapp believes that Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday should give Blues fans plenty to be excited about.

The west London side secured an impressive victory away from home at the weekend as Frank Lampard oversaw a win against his former manager in north London.

The victory left Chelsea FC in fourth place in the Premier League table heading into the hectic festive period and it allowed the Blues to open up a six-point lead over Spurs.

The win was a welcome one for Lampard and his team, with Chelsea FC having struggled to pick up points in recent weeks.

Chelsea FC were widely praised for their performance against Spurs and former midfielder Redknapp feels that there is plenty to be positive about at Stamford Bridge right now.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Redknapp said: “It was fast paced, the young players showed their quality, Willian put on a masterclass, N’Golo Kante did what he does in midfield and Spurs had no answer.

“These were three valuable points for Chelsea after their slight dip in form. What Frank has to do now is make sure they put in performances like this against your Bournemouths and Evertons. Get those wins.

“If you’re a Chelsea fan, you have to be excited by what you saw on Sunday.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Southampton on Boxing Day.

After that, they will travel to Arsenal on 29 December, before a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on New Year’s Day.

The west London side are aiming to try and finish in the top four this season after having come third under Maurizio Sarri last term.

