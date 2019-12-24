Frank Lampard sends message to Jose Mourinho after Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win at Tottenham

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard has insisted that he remains friends with Jose Mourinho following his Chelsea FC side’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Blues produced an impressive performance at Spurs’ home ground as they claimed a convincing win against Mourinho’s men to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

Lampard played under Mourinho during the Portuguese coach’s time in charge at Chelsea FC and won the Premier League title under his management.

However, Lampard oversaw a tactical masterclass as Chelsea FC claimed an impressive victory over Mourinho’s Spurs team at the weekend.

Asked after the game whether he will remain as friends with Mourinho after the result, Lampard told his post-match news conference: “Yes.

“I think to go up against a manager who I respect so much from my playing days and for what he’s done in the game and win, that obviously feels good.

“He spoke before the game about how he really loves me but he wants to beat me. That’s completely understandable and that’s how I went into this game.

“It should never change that, even if we have anything on the line in the heat of the 90 minutes, which we didn’t.

“It wouldn’t change that, what Jose has done with his career and what he’s done for me as a player means I have respect for him.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Boxing Day when they host Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

After that, they will take on Arsenal at The Emirates and Brighton and Hove Albion away from home as they bid to enjoy a positive festive period in the Premier League.

Lampard has been tasked with keeping Chelsea FC in the top four this season and they are currently fourth in the table heading into the Christmas period.

