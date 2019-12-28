Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea FC defender will miss Arsenal clash

Frank Lampard confirms that Reece James will not be fit for Chelsea FC's trip to Arsenal on Sunday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 28 December 2019, 00:00 UK
Reece James
Reece James (Photo: Nike)

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Reece James will not be fit for Chelsea FC’s trip to Arsenal on Sunday due to an ankle injury.

James has not featured for the west London side since playing the final 10 minutes of the Blues’ 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur before Christmas.

The 20-year-old, who has been impressing with his fine performances this season, will not be fit in time for Chelsea FC’s short trip to The Emirates this weekend.

However, Blues boss Lampard confirmed that Marcos Alonso should be back in contention for the clash after the Spaniard missed the 2-0 loss to Southampton on Boxing Day due to a minor muscular problem.

Speaking at his post-match news conference on Boxing Day, Lampard said: “Marcos Alonso picked up a muscle injury against Tottenham but hopefully he’ll be back for Arsenal.

“Reece James won’t [be fit to face Arsenal]. He has an ankle issue at the moment.”

Chelsea FC head into the Premier League clash against Arsenal looking to return to winning ways after the disappointment of their loss at home to Southampton on Boxing Day.

The Blues are currently fourth in the table but only three points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur heading into this weekend’s clash at The Emirates.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking for their first win under Mikel Arteta after their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

