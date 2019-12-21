Frank Lampard warns Chelsea FC about Tottenham challenge in top-four race

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard says Chelsea FC should expect Tottenham Hotspur to push them all the way in the Premier League’s top-four race.

The Blues looked to be coasting towards a top-four finish this season following their impressive six-game winning run under Lampard after a shaky start to the 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

Spurs were in the bottom half of the table under Mauricio Pochettino and toiling despite having reached the Champions League final for the first time in their history last term.

Tottenham appointed former Chelsea FC manager Mourinho as Pochettino’s replacement to trigger an upturn in their fortunes in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

The Lilywhites have won four of their last five Premier League games to hoist themselves up to fifth place in the table and three points adrift of Chelsea FC.

The Blues have experienced contrasting fortunes after a run of four defeats in their last five top-flight outings to see their cushion in fourth place cut to three points.

Mourinho’s side can move up to fourth place in the table if Spurs beat Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening.

Speaking to BBC’s Football Focus about Tottenham’s top-four challenge, Chelsea FC manager Lampard said:

“I think Jose’s first thing is to be organised, is to be structured, so I think he’ll work on that with Tottenham.

“On top of that he has some really talented players, he’s come into a club that were probably tipped to be somewhere in the title race at the beginning of the season. So with the freshness of a Jose Mourinho of course they’re going to be challengers for the top four.

“But you have to see what Liverpool and Manchester City have been doing for two years and the gap they have opened up, it is the challenge all of us have to close.

“If we can sustain Champions League football, we would probably gain confidence from a finish like that.”

Chelsea FC have lost to Manchester City, West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton in recent weeks.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip