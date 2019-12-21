Frank Lampard explains decision to give Chelsea FC trio a chance this season

Chelsea FC star Mason Mount (Photo: Mason Mount / Instagram)

Frank Lampard has explained his decision to give Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori a chance to shine in the Chelsea FC team this season.

The Blues manager has received plenty of plaudits for giving the west London outfit’s young stars a chance to shine in the Chelsea FC starting XI in the current campaign.

Abraham has scored 11 times and has made three assists in 16 games in the Premier League to hit the ground running in his first season as Chelsea FC’s primary striker.

Mount has earned comparisons to his manager Lampard for his bursting runs into the box, leading to a return of give goals in 17 outings for the west Londoners.

Chelsea FC sold David Luiz to Arsenal in an £8m deal in a deal that initially raised eyebrows given the Brazil international experience in the Premier League.

However, Tomori has justified his inclusion with a series of impressive performances at centre-half.

Chelsea FC boss Lampard shed light on his reasoning behind giving the Blues youngsters consistent opportunities this term.

“I don’t want to sit here and look at ex-managers and criticise but there’s been times over the last four or five years where a Ruben Loftus-Cheek and others could have had these opportunities,” Lampard told BBC’s Football Focus.

“I wanted Mason to be around because I knew him closely. He’s probably taken to the Premier League, maybe not quicker than what I thought but I’ve been pleasantly surprised by how well he’s taken to it.

“I didn’t have any doubts long term, I just didn’t know if it would be the start of the season that he’d be putting me under pressure to play him.

“I wanted Tammy because of what he did last year. The big thing we’ve worked on with him is making sure he’s not just a target, he uses every little bit of his attributes to run and stretch defences and I think he’s taken to that.

“For me Tomori is probably the proudest one because when he came to Derby last year it was quite a late move for us. When I came back to Chelsea you look at it and you’ve got four centre backs, so unless I trusted Fikayo there’s no way David Luiz could have moved to Arsenal.

“He has repaid that trust in a huge way. So it’s all up to them on how they prove themselves so I can pick them because this is cut-throat, if they don’t perform, whether they’re young boys or not, great potential or not, then it’s not going to be enough for a team like Chelsea.”

Chelsea FC appointed Lampard as their new manager in the summer following Maurizio Sarri’s exit.

The Blues are in fourth spot in the Premier League table but Chelsea FC have lost four of their last five games.

