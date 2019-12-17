Ian Wright names one area where Chelsea FC can improve

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright says Chelsea FC need to better utilise their creative players after their 1-0 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues slumped to their fourth defeat in five Premier League games as they lost further momentum in the race to secure a top-four finish this season.

Chelsea FC had 18 shots on Bournemouth’s goal but Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Michy Batshuayi couldn’t make the breakthrough.

Frank Lampard’s side didn’t look to be a cohesive attacking unit before Dan Gosling netted a late winner for Bournemouth with six minutes to play.

Chelsea FC have seen their lead in fourth position reduced to three points after Tottenham Hotspur were 2-1 winners against Wolves on Sunday.

Former Arsenal striker Wright believes that Lampard needs to ensure he’s getting the best out of his creative players in the Chelsea FC team.

“With Jorginho and the calibre of the player he is because when you play it into him, he does this (pass through the lines) and they’re away,” Wright said on Match Of The Day.

“This is what Bournemouth did though, they gave people like Rudiger the ball. Jorginho is in a position where he can’t receive it and this is what was happening.

“Second-half, Zouma, can he put that into Mason Mount? I don’t think they were doing any of this today, he then gives it away.

“Here’s another example, just play it into Jorginho. I think that Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Hudson-Odoi when he came on, they were starved off the ball.

“In the end, I think Chelsea were a victim of themselves. They didn’t give it to the players that can pass the ball.”

The Blues will face a stern test of their top-four credentials under Lampard when Chelsea FC make the trip to Spurs in their next Premier League clash on Sunday.

Chelsea FC appointed Lampard as their new manager in the summer after Maurizio Sarri quit the Europa League holders to take over at Juventus.

The west London outfit were unable to sign new players in the summer transfer window due to their transfer window ban.

