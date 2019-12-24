‘He’s going to be top class’: BBC Sport pundit makes prediction about Chelsea FC star

Mason Mount (Photo: Nike)

Mason Mount will blossom into a top-class player at Chelsea FC, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The English midfielder has been a revelation in the Blues team this season after being handed a chance to shine by Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard.

Mount spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Derby County during Lampard’s sole season in charge of the Rams before his appointment at Chelsea FC.

The Blues boss opted to give Mount a chance to prove himself in the Chelsea FC team with an extended run of games – and the move has paid dividends.

Mount has been one of Chelsea FC’s most influential players in the Premier League campaign alongside prolific goal-scorer Tammy Abraham.

The 20-year-old played a crucial role in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win against 10-man Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League fixture on Sunday evening.

Now, BBC Sport pundit Crooks has backed Mount to blossom into a top-class player for Chelsea FC.

“The more I see this kid, the more I like him. In fact, I think he’s going to be top class,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“Mason Mount’s performance against Spurs was the most mature game I have seen from the Chelsea youngster in a blue shirt.

“Quite apart from the fact that Mount has excellent technical ability he’s also not afraid to stick his foot in and battle when required.

“The latter feature that was very evident during the game against Tottenham.

“Frank Lampard has assembled an impressive young side who believe in him. Lampard’s apprenticeship is over. This man can manage.”

Mount has scored five goals and has made one assist in 18 appearances in the Premier League this term.

The teenager has also featured six times in the Champions League as the Blues qualified for the last 16.

Chelsea FC will host Southampton in their next Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day.

