‘He’s going to be top class’: BBC Sport pundit makes prediction about Chelsea FC star

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks says Mason Mount will blossom into a top-class player for Chelsea FC

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 24 December 2019, 07:30 UK
Mason Mount
Mason Mount (Photo: Nike)

Mason Mount will blossom into a top-class player at Chelsea FC, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The English midfielder has been a revelation in the Blues team this season after being handed a chance to shine by Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard.

Mount spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Derby County during Lampard’s sole season in charge of the Rams before his appointment at Chelsea FC.

The Blues boss opted to give Mount a chance to prove himself in the Chelsea FC team with an extended run of games – and the move has paid dividends.

Mount has been one of Chelsea FC’s most influential players in the Premier League campaign alongside prolific goal-scorer Tammy Abraham.

The 20-year-old played a crucial role in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win against 10-man Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League fixture on Sunday evening.

Now, BBC Sport pundit Crooks has backed Mount to blossom into a top-class player for Chelsea FC.

“The more I see this kid, the more I like him. In fact, I think he’s going to be top class,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“Mason Mount’s performance against Spurs was the most mature game I have seen from the Chelsea youngster in a blue shirt.

“Quite apart from the fact that Mount has excellent technical ability he’s also not afraid to stick his foot in and battle when required.

“The latter feature that was very evident during the game against Tottenham.

“Frank Lampard has assembled an impressive young side who believe in him. Lampard’s apprenticeship is over. This man can manage.”

Mount has scored five goals and has made one assist in 18 appearances in the Premier League this term.

The teenager has also featured six times in the Champions League as the Blues qualified for the last 16.

Chelsea FC will host Southampton in their next Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Michael Owen
Michael Owen sends message to Jose Mourinho after Chelsea FC’s win at Spurs
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up about Man United signings in January
Michael Owen
Michael Owen reacts to Liverpool FC’s Club World Cup triumph
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC ready to battle Man United to sign 19-year-old Bundesliga star – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Aaron Wan-Bissaka sends honest message to Man United fans
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Mason Mount
‘He’s going to be top class’: BBC Sport pundit makes prediction about Chelsea FC star
Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Jamie Redknapp explains why Chelsea FC fans should be excited
David De Gea
Luke Shaw issues his backing for Man United star
ScoopDragon Football News Network