‘Not performing well’: Bayern star gives verdict on Chelsea FC after last-16 draw

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Thomas Muller says Chelsea FC have been performing well after Bayern Munich were pitted against the Premier League side in the Champions League last-16 draw.

The Bundesliga side will renew their rivalry with the west London side next year as Bayern Munich look to avenge their Champions League final defeat back in 2012.

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard was part of the Blues team that secured the club’s most-famous night on the European stage after a thrilling clash at the Allianz Arena under Roberto Di Matteo.

The Blues drew 1-1 with Bayern after 120 minutes in the Bavarian city before Chelsea FC beat the German giants on penalties thanks to Didier Dogba’s winning spot-kick.

Chelsea FC haven’t reached a Champions League final since that triumph at the Allianz Arena, while Bayern won the competition against Jurgen Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund side a year later.

Lampard’s current Blues side have lost four of their last five Premier League games to lose ground on their top-four rivals Liverpool FC, Leicester City and Manchester City.

Bayern striker Muller hasn’t been overly impressed by Chelsea FC’s performances over the past month or so after the two clubs were pitted against each other in Monday’s draw.

“We are happy to know now what will happen in the next round, there is no uncertainty anymore,” Muller is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“As you can expect, there are teams taking part in the round of the last 16 that have European quality, but we are self-confident and I feel really good about the draw.

“I don’t know that much about the current situation at Chelsea, I only know the last results and as far as I know they’re not performing that well, but I didn’t see much of them to be honest.

“But yeah, they have some forwards, for example Hudson-Odoi or Christian Pulisic, who have some well-known qualities, but in football it’s not about single players, it’s about the team performance.”

Chelsea FC beat Lille 2-1 to secure their place in the Champions League knockout stage last week.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip