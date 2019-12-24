BBC Sport pundit rates 31-year-old Chelsea FC star’s display at Spurs

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks gives his verdict on Willian's performance in Chelsea FC's 2-0 win over Spurs on Sunday

The Sport Review staff
Tuesday 24 December 2019
Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)
Garth Crooks has praised Willian for producing “one hell of a performance” in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win against 10-man Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

The Brazil international rolled back the years with an commanding display in midfield to help Frank Lampard’s side secure a vital win in their pursuit of a top-four finish.

Willian broke the deadlock in the 12th minute when he exposed Serge Aurier’s weaknesses as a defender before the Chelsea FC star finished into the far post.

The 31-year-old doubled the west London side’s advantage on the stroke of half-time when Willian found the net from the penalty spot.

Spurs goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga was adjudged to have brought down Marcos Alonso after a VAR check – and Willian was emphatic with his spot-kick.

South Korea international Son Heung-min was sent off in the second half after a clash with Chelsea FC centre-half Antonio Rudiger.

Former Spurs forward Crooks was impressed with Willian’s key performance for Lampard’s side in their 2-0 win in the London derby.

“If Tottenham against Chelsea had been a boxing match, it would have been over long before round 12. Spurs hardly laid a glove on Chelsea in the first half and it didn’t get much better in the second,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“Willian scored two brilliantly taken goals, one a candidate for goal of the month and the other a penalty that was never in doubt once it was clear he was taking it.

“This was one hell of a performance by the Brazil international. Quite what goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga was doing when he charged into Marcos Alonso like a raging bull I will never know. Whatever the reason, it certainly sealed Tottenham’s fate.”

Chelsea FC are in fourth position in the Premier League table after restoring their four-point cushion in fourth place.

The Blues will take on Southampton in their next Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day.

