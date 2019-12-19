Mason Mount reveals his target for the season with Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC star Mason Mount (Photo: Mason Mount / Instagram)

Mason Mount has revealed that he has set himself a target of scoring 10 goals for Chelsea FC this season.

The young midfielder has been impressing this season after having been given the chance to shine in the first team by Frank Lampard.

The 20-year-old has scored five goals and made one assist in 17 Premier League games for the Blues so far this term to help Lampard’s men up into fourth place in the table.

Mount has been a regular fixture in the first team and Lampard has been placing his faith in the youngster throughout the campaign.

His last goal for Chelsea FC came during the 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League back on 4 December.

And the midfielder has now revealed that he is targeting double figures with the Blues this term.

Speaking in an interview with the Chelsea FC magazine, Mount said: “I hadn’t had a full pre-season with Chelsea before last summer so that was my first goal – to go away with the first team, work hard, show the manager I was ready to play and get as many minutes as I could in pre-season.

“I knew that would give me the best chance to show him that, when the season started, I could step in and play a big part.

“I always set a target of 10 goals too – double figures – no matter who it’s with. I achieved that last season and the year before, so hopefully I can do that this time as well.

“If you’re stepping up a level, then you’ve got to go to that level with your performances as well.

“The players around you are going to be better so you have to be better as well. Ten goals was always something I felt kept me focused and kept me looking forward, at any level.”

Mount will be expecting to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action with a trip to face London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The west London side are aiming to try and bounce back to winning ways after having lost four of their last five games in the top flight.

