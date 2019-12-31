Alan Shearer explains how Chelsea FC can finish in the top four this season

Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)

Alan Shearer believes that Chelsea FC will be able to finish in the top four this season if they can overcome teams who “sit back” against them.

The Blues sealed an impressive 2-1 comeback win over Arsenal on Sunday as late goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener at The Emirates.

The win was a welcome one for Frank Lampard’s men, who are fourth in the table and four points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United as things stand.

The west London side have struggled to find consistent form in recent weeks but Lampard’s young team have shown plenty of promise throughout the campaign.

Former England striker Shearer feels that the Blues will have what it takes to finish in the top four this season as long as they work out how to play against defensive-minded teams.

Writing in his column for The Sun, Shearer said of Chelsea FC: “They have now beaten Tottenham and Arsenal in their last two away games, which would normally be a cause for celebration.

“But after losing to Bournemouth and Southampton at the Bridge, the Blues really need to sort their home form out.

“They have inexperience running through their team so up and down results can be expected.

“However, if they can work out how to break down teams who sit back, then they will make the top four.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on New Year’s Day.

Lampard has been tasked with keeping Chelsea FC in the top four this season after they finished third under Maurizio Sarri in the table last term.

