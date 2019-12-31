Alan Shearer explains how Chelsea FC can finish in the top four this season

Alan Shearer explains why he thinks that Chelsea FC will be able to finish in the top four this season

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 31 December 2019, 05:00 UK
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)

Alan Shearer believes that Chelsea FC will be able to finish in the top four this season if they can overcome teams who “sit back” against them.

The Blues sealed an impressive 2-1 comeback win over Arsenal on Sunday as late goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener at The Emirates.

The win was a welcome one for Frank Lampard’s men, who are fourth in the table and four points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United as things stand.

The west London side have struggled to find consistent form in recent weeks but Lampard’s young team have shown plenty of promise throughout the campaign.

Former England striker Shearer feels that the Blues will have what it takes to finish in the top four this season as long as they work out how to play against defensive-minded teams.

Writing in his column for The Sun, Shearer said of Chelsea FC: “They have now beaten Tottenham and Arsenal in their last two away games, which would normally be a cause for celebration.

“But after losing to Bournemouth and Southampton at the Bridge, the Blues really need to sort their home form out.

“They have inexperience running through their team so up and down results can be expected.

“However, if they can work out how to break down teams who sit back, then they will make the top four.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on New Year’s Day.

Lampard has been tasked with keeping Chelsea FC in the top four this season after they finished third under Maurizio Sarri in the table last term.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts to Chelsea FC’s 2-1 comeback win at Arsenal
Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)
Willian makes admission about Mikel Arteta at Arsenal
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta drops hint about January signings at Arsenal
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard: What I really think of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp reveals when four key Liverpool FC stars will return from injury
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to sign 24-year-old Juventus midfielder – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Andy Murray
Andy Murray to miss ATP Cup and Australian Open with injury
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard: What I really think of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)
‘He’s brilliant’: Marcus Rashford singles out Man United striker
ScoopDragon Football News Network