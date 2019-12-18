Cesar Azpilicueta issues warning ahead of Chelsea FC’s trip to Tottenham

Cesar Azpilicueta has a warning for his Chelsea FC team-mates ahead of Sunday's trip to Tottenham

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 18 December 2019, 04:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard (Photo: BT Sport)

Cesar Azpilicueta has warned his Chelsea FC team-mates that they cannot afford to let their heads drop as they prepare for their trip to Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

The Blues have endured a disappointing slump in form in recent weeks, with the west London side having lost four of their last five games in the Premier League.

Their 1-0 defeat by Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday has caused them to further loosen their grip on fourth place in the table, with Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham team now only three points behind them.

Spurs can move level on points with Chelsea FC if they beat the Blues at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

And Blues defender Azpilicueta has warned his team-mates that they don’t have time to feel sorry for themselves with the hectic festive period in the Premier League fast approaching.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Azpilicueta said: “We have to keep our heads up.

“The Christmas period is always a busy time and we have some important fixtures coming up, which we have to be ready for.

“We have to make sure we are ready, because there is a big game coming up, a derby against Tottenham next Sunday.

“Now is the time to think, to see what we didn’t do well and go with everything on Sunday because we need the points.”

Chelsea FC will take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16 after the draw was made on Monday.

The Blues are aiming to try and finish in the top four this season after they ended up third and won the Europa League under Maurizio Sarri last term.

