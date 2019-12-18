Frank Lampard reacts to Chelsea FC’s Champions League draw

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard has admitted that Chelsea FC are in for a “tough” encounter when they take on Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Blues have been pitted against the German giants after the draw was made on Monday following Chelsea FC’s progression to the knockout phase of Europe’s elite club competition.

Chelsea FC will host Bayern in the first leg of the tie at Stamford Bridge on 25 February, before playing the return leg at the Alianz Arena on 18 March.

The west London side famously beat Bayern to win their only ever Champions League trophy back in 2012 under Roberto Di Matteo, when Lampard was still playing for the club.

And the Chelsea FC boss has now offered his thoughts after seeing his side pitted against the Bundesliga outfit.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Lampard said: “It’s a tough draw, but a good draw. We knew that when we get through the group stages, you’re generally in with some big teams and we have certainly drawn one.

“We have history with them, of course, but these will be games in themselves that will be very testing. We will be ready for the challenge.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table but the Blues have suffered an alarming dip in form in recent weeks.

The west London side have lost four of their last five games in the Premier League, as they prepare for their crunch clash against Tottenham Hotspur away from home on Sunday afternoon.

