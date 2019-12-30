Frank Lampard issues update on Chelsea FC striker’s future

Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard (Photo: BT Sport)

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Chelsea FC will consider Olivier Giroud’s future at the club in the January transfer window.

The France international has barely featured for Chelsea FC this season as he has found himself behind the likes of Tammy Abraham in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Indeed, the 33-year-old striker has only started two Premier League games so far this season and he will be keen on getting some more regular playing time in the coming months in the lead-up to Euro 2020.

Giroud is likely to be linked with a move away from Chelsea FC in the January transfer window following his lack of playing time in the first half of the season.

And Chelsea FC boss Lampard has now revealed that the Blues will consider Giroud’s future when the transfer window opens next month – but until then he remains part of his plans.

Speaking at a news conference before Sunday’s trip to Arsenal, Lampard said of Giroud’s situation: “It’s still the same, he’s part of our squad and we’ll see when the window opens if anything happens.

“I know he’s commented this week but as I’ve said before, his professionalism and how he’s trained has been spot-on for me.

“It’s purely been at times over the course of the season so far my selections and a lot of that has probably been Tammy’s form – he’s been one of the outstanding strikers in the Premier League in my opinion.

“That’s the way it’s been so when January comes, then we can officially start talking about it more.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on New Year’s Day when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion away from home.

After that, they will host Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge on Sunday 5 January.

