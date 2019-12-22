Frank Lampard delivers positive injury update on Chelsea FC midfielder

Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard reveals that Ruben Loftus-Cheek is making "good" progress in his recovery from injury

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 22 December 2019, 04:15 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard has revealed that Chelsea FC midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is making “good” progress in his recovery from injury but he is not yet near to being match-fit.

The England midfielder has been sidelined since rupturing his Achilles tendon on May, with the 23-year-old enduring a number of setbacks on his road to recovery.

Indeed, Loftus-Cheek is yet to make an appearance for Chelsea FC this season as he continues to work on his fitness levels behind closed doors.

The midfielder posted an update from Chelsea FC’s Cobham training ground last week to reveal that he was finally training outdoors as he continues his recovery.

However, Lampard has now revealed that the midfielder is still far away from being fit enough to make a return to action for the first team at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday before Chelsea FC’s trip to Spurs on Sunday, Lampard said: “Ruben’s making good progress which is really positive, but he’s nowhere near contention for matchplay yet.”

Chelsea FC are looking to try and finish in the top four in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

During the hectic festive period, they will take on Southampton, Arsenal and Brighton in the top flight.

They will then play Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup on 5 January.

