‘He’s going to get better’: Lampard backs Chelsea FC youngster

Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Frank Lampard is backing Tammy Abraham to continue to develop into a key player at Chelsea FC in the coming weeks and months.

The England striker has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season, with Lampard having placed his faith in young players throughout the campaign.

The 22-year-old has started most of Chelsea FC’s games in the Premier League this season and has successfully kept the likes of Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi out of the team.

Abraham had scored 11 goals and made three assists in 17 Premier League games before the clash with Southampton on Boxing Day.

And Lampard has now underlined how he feels that Abraham will be a key player for the Blues in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking in an interview before the Boxing Day clash with Southampton, Lampard said: “Tammy has developed but I don’t want to talk down his start to the season either because I thought against Manchester United for the first half he gave them real problems. He hit the post, he could have scored when one ball went across the face and he should have got moving earlier.

“It was a good performance but it was very easy to criticise all of those players after Man United when we lose 4-0. It’s easy to say Mason Mount and Tammy shouldn’t be playing, they’re too young, you need to play experienced players – it’s the easiest, laziest comment.

“Having said that, he’s developed. He’s scored his goals and his performance against Tottenham only lacked a goal because it was all-round.

“It was giving defenders problems, testing them the other way, stretching the pitch for us, chasing off the ball, bringing balls out the sky.

“He’s working hard, he’s developing all the time and he’s a serious striker – we know that and we know that he’s going to get better.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Sunday 29 December with a trip to Arsenal, before they travel to the south coast to take on Brighton and Hove Albion on New Year’s Day.

Lampard has been tasked with steering the Blues to a top-four finish in the Premier League this season after they finished third last term under Maurizio Sarri.

