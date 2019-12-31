Frank Lampard reacts to 19-year-old’s debut for Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard has revealed his delight with the way Tariq Lamptey performed when he came on for his debut during Chelsea FC’s 2-1 comeback win at Arsenal on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Chelsea FC starlet replaced Fikayo Tomori in the 59th minute at The Emirates with the Blues trailing 1-0 to the Gunners.

Late goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham turned the game on its head as Lampard’s side sealed a dramatic win over their London rivals at The Emirates.

It was Lamptey’s first ever appearance in the Premier League and Chelsea FC boss Lampard was delighted with how the teenager performed for the west Londoners against the Gunners.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Lampard said when asked about Lamptey’s performance: “Tariq Lamptey is a credit to Jody Morris and Joe Edwards, because when we sat and analysed the last two days and we knew Cesar Azpilicueta had a small injury and Reece James is injured then we are looking at options for a right-back or right wing-back.

“They said believe in him, trust in him, because they did and I listened to that. We felt it was the right time to bring him into the game and he was a catalyst because we were getting down the sides and he gave us a little bit more of an edge.

“He has pace, a low centre of gravity and can go by people. He wants to work on his end product but my question to Jody when he came on was has he got the confidence and the personality to deal with this?

“It is a tough game to come on with the responsibility to try to turn it, and Jody said yeah, no problem, and when he drove inside and slipped Tammy in for a shot, it was a great example of someone coming on a bit fearless and sometimes you get that with youth.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on New Year’s Day when they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Their win over Arsenal left them in fourth place in the Premier League table and four points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United.

The Blues will be in FA Cup third-round action when they take on Nottingham Forest on Sunday 5 January.

The west London side are aiming to try and finish in the top four once again this season after having come third last term.

