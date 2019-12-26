Chelsea FC ‘remain interested’ in signing Jadon Sancho – report

Chelsea FC remain interested in signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in January, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 26 December 2019, 04:15 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC “remain interested” in signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund but they are not willing to shell out as much as £100m on the attacker, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Express is reporting that the Blues are still keen on a move to sign the England teenager but they will not pay the £100m that Dortmund have quoted them ahead of the January transfer window.

The same story says that the 19-year-old remains on Frank Lampard’s transfer wish-list as the countdown to the January transfer window begins.

It is claimed in the same story that Sancho is one of three forwards that Chelsea FC are considering signing next month, along with Timo Werner and Wilfried Zaha.

However, the same article says that Chelsea FC will not pursue a deal for Sancho in the new year unless Dortmund reduce their huge £100m asking price for the English teenager.

Sancho, who it is claimed is a boyhood Chelsea FC fan, has scored nine goals and made nine assists in the Bundesliga so far this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their Premier League clash against Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day.

