‘I’m really happy with him’: Lampard talks up Chelsea FC attacker

Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard (Photo: BT Sport)

Frank Lampard has revealed that he has been delighted by Willian’s recent form for Chelsea FC.

The Brazilian attacker has been an important part of Lampard’s young Chelsea FC team this season and has brought some much-needed experience to the Blues side.

Willian scored both of Chelsea FC’s goals as they sealed a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League before Christmas, and he has been a key part of the Blues team this season.

Heading into the Boxing Day clash with Southampton, Willian had scored four goals and made three assists in 17 Premier League games for the west London side.

He has also scored one goal and made one assist in six Champions League games for the west London side this season.

Asked about Willian before Chelsea FC’s clash with Southampton, Lampard underlined the Brazilian’s importance to the Blues squad.

“It’s great for me, especially when he plays like he did the other day,” said Lampard. “It was an incredible performance and he has that talent.

“I knew he had that talent when I got the job. The last year or two, I’ve looked at him from afar and I wasn’t sure how much he was enjoying it in the games that I watched – his body language, in and out of games sometimes.

“My feeling at the start of the season was to tell him how much I feel about him and how important he is for the team. We wanted to get him fit and working hard off the ball because I know he can and the rest, in terms of what he does on the ball, I can let him do that because he has this incredible ability to burst away from people.

“If there was one thing I wanted from him at the start of the season, it was to score more goals because his talent says he should do and that means maybe sometimes running into space behind defenders and getting the other side but he’s doing all those things.

“All his team-mates love him, he’s a low-maintenance player to have in the squad so I’m really happy with him.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Sunday 29 December when they travel to take on London rivals Arsenal at The Emirates.

After that, they will head to the south coast to play Brighton and Hove Albion on New Year’s Day.

Chelsea FC will play Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday 5 January.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip