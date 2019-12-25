Mason Mount raves about Chelsea FC star: ‘He’s a brilliant player’

Mason Mount (Photo: Nike)

Mason Mount has singled out Willian for special praise following the Brazilian’s double in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win at Tottenham.

Willian scored both of Chelsea FC’s goals as the west London side secured an impressive victory over Spurs away from home at the weekend.

The Brazilian attacker, 31, has been in good form for Frank Lampard’s men so far this season and has scored four goals and made three assists in 17 Premier League appearances.

Mount, meanwhile, has also been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season under new boss Lampard.

Now, the England international has admitted that Willian is a role model for some of the younger players in the Chelsea FC squad following his good form for the Blues in recent games.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Mount said: “He’s a brilliant player.

“I was a big fan of his when I was younger coming through at Chelsea so now to train with him and play with him is a massive honour. I’m learning from him and it’s great.

“He’s a world-class player and that’s what he brings in the big games – he steps up.”

Both Mount and Willian will be hoping to start for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action with a home clash against Southampton on Boxing Day.

The west London side are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC brought in Lampard as their new manager after Maurizio Sarri left to take over at Juventus in the summer.

