Frank Lampard raves about 20-year-old Chelsea FC star

Mason Mount (Photo: Nike)

Frank Lampard has heaped praise on Mason Mount for his performance in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win at Tottenham last weekend.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been a regular fixture in the first team at Stamford Bridge this season since Lampard took over in the summer.

Mount produced a solid display as he played the full 90 minutes in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Spurs in the Premier League last weekend.

Lampard has been praised for opting to stick with youth for much of this season and the former England midfielder has admitted that he was thrilled by Mount’s performance at the weekend.

Speaking before the Boxing Day clash against Southampton at Stamford Bridge, Lampard said: “Mason Mount’s performance, not just to isolate Mason because Tammy and Tomori were fantastic, but his performance against Tottenham was a great example of why you want to stick with and have patience with these young players.

“He’s a young boy, there will be moments when a game will be difficult for him, and he’ll learn in the next one and better, and there will be games like the one on Sunday where you see the player he is.

“If we’re not patient and we don’t stick with the players then you might be in a situation where we have been before, where top world-class players have been at Chelsea when they were 20 or 21, but the managers maybe didn’t stick with them so much then. I’m in a position where I’m going to stick with them.”

Mount has scored five goals and made one assist in 18 Premier League games for Chelsea FC so far this season. He has also featured six times in the Champions League for the Blues.

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification this season.

They will take on Southampton at Stamford Bridge before trips to Arsenal and Brighton in the top flight.

They will then take on Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup in early January.