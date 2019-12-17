Jamie Redknapp suggests 26-year-old is not good enough for Chelsea FC

Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Jamie Redknapp has suggested that Chelsea FC are in need of a better back-up striker than Michy Batshuayi.

The Blues slumped to their fourth defeat in five Premier League games on Saturday when they went down 1-0 at home to Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC have struggled to find consistent form in recent weeks and the form of Frank Lampard’s side has caused them to loosen their grip on fourth place in the table.

The west London side will be looking to bounce back to winning ways in the top flight when they travel to top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

Attentions will now also gradually turn towards the January transfer window as Lampard considers adding to his squad in the new year.

And former midfielder Redknapp feels that Chelsea FC could do with a better back-up option than Batshuayi – who has only started one Premier League game this season – moving forwards.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Redknapp said: “As for Abraham, he needs better back-up.

“Michy Batshuayi has not quite cut it as a deputy, while Olivier Giroud is likely to leave in January so that he can get the game time he needs ahead of Euro 2020.”

He continued: “Lampard may have already been planning to spend in January after their transfer ban was lifted but I wonder if their recent form forces his hand even more.

“I wonder if he will now look to bring in a bit of experience, some tried and tested reinforcements who can relieve the pressure on [Mason] Mount and Abraham.

“Those two have shown themselves as Chelsea’s saviours time and time again this season. Where would that club be now without those two? Not fourth, I can tell you that.”

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the table but now only three points clear of next weekend’s opponents Tottenham Hotspur.

They will take on Southampton, Arsenal and Brighton during the hectic festive period in the Premier League after this weekend’s trip to Spurs.

