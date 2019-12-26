‘It will be difficult to stay’: Chelsea FC striker discusses his future

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Olivier Giroud has admitted that it will be “difficult” for him to stay at Chelsea FC following his lack of playing time this season.

The France international has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the first team at Stamford Bridge this season after the appointment of Frank Lampard in the summer.

Giroud has fallen behind the likes of Tammy Abraham in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and he has only started two Premier League games all season.

The 33-year-old will be keen to get some regular playing time in the second half of the season in the lead-up to Euro 2020.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Giroud is likely to be linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in the coming days.

Now, the player himself has revealed that he is set to have showdown talks with Lampard about his future at the club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Giroud said: “It will be difficult to stay at Chelsea.

“I’m going to have a chat with the coach. Chances are, there will be a change because I don’t have enough time to express myself on the pitch.

“For the moment, I am a Chelsea player. I still have some games to play here before the transfer window opens [on January 1].

“Then we will sit around a table and find the best decision for me. France is one of the possible solutions.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a trip to Arsenal on 29 December. They will then travel to Brighton and Hove Albion on New Year’s Day.

The Blues are aiming to try and finish in the top four this season after ending up third last term.

