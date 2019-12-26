‘It will be difficult to stay’: Chelsea FC striker discusses his future

Olivier Giroud opens up about his Chelsea FC future beyond the January transfer window

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 26 December 2019, 23:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Olivier Giroud has admitted that it will be “difficult” for him to stay at Chelsea FC following his lack of playing time this season.

The France international has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the first team at Stamford Bridge this season after the appointment of Frank Lampard in the summer.

Giroud has fallen behind the likes of Tammy Abraham in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and he has only started two Premier League games all season.

The 33-year-old will be keen to get some regular playing time in the second half of the season in the lead-up to Euro 2020.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Giroud is likely to be linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in the coming days.

Now, the player himself has revealed that he is set to have showdown talks with Lampard about his future at the club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Giroud said: “It will be difficult to stay at Chelsea.

“I’m going to have a chat with the coach. Chances are, there will be a change because I don’t have enough time to express myself on the pitch.

“For the moment, I am a Chelsea player. I still have some games to play here before the transfer window opens [on January 1].

“Then we will sit around a table and find the best decision for me. France is one of the possible solutions.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a trip to Arsenal on 29 December. They will then travel to Brighton and Hove Albion on New Year’s Day.

The Blues are aiming to try and finish in the top four this season after ending up third last term.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Lineker
‘He’s just a joke’: Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC star’s display in 4-0 win at Leicester
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC want to sign 23-year-old attacker in January – report
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta wants to make these three Arsenal signings in January – report
Martin Keown
‘Disillusioned’: Martin Keown reacts to Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth
Mason Mount
Frank Lampard raves about 20-year-old Chelsea FC star
Gary Lineker
‘Arteta bounce over’: Gary Lineker reacts to Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at Bournemouth
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC ‘remain interested’ in signing Jadon Sancho – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ed Woodward tells Man United duo they’ll be sold in January – report
Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Jamie Redknapp explains why Chelsea FC fans should be excited
ScoopDragon Football News Network