Chelsea FC no closer to new deals for Abraham and James – report

Chelsea FC are “no closer” to tying Tammy Abraham and Reece James down to new contracts, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the west London side have not made any recent progress on new deals for the youngsters, despite having recently negotiated fresh terms with the rest of their Academy graduates.

Fikayo Tomori, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Bill Gilmour are some of the youngsters to have recently put pen to paper on new deals at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are said to now be keen on tying both Abraham and James down to new long-term contracts following the pair’s impressive performances for the west London side this season.

Both Abraham and James’ current deals will have two years left to run at the end of this season as things stand.

The same story claims that progress on new contracts for the duo has not been as quick as hoped, and the Blues are not thought to be close to announcing extensions for the pair.

Abraham has been in fine form for Chelsea FC so far this season, scoring 13 goals in all competitions and shining under Frank Lampard’s guidance.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their return to Premier League action with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

