Michael Owen sends message to Jose Mourinho after Chelsea FC’s win at Spurs

Michael Owen believes that Jose Mourinho can only have himself to blame after Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over his Tottenham Hotspur team on Sunday.

The Blues produced an impressive performance against their London rivals as they claimed all three points to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

The defeat was Mourinho’s second in the Premier League since taking over at Spurs, with the other loss coming against another of his former clubs Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard has been widely praised for the way he set up his Blues team against the Lilywhites.

And Owen feels that the former England midfielder deserves credit for “outwitting” Mourinho during Sunday’s clash.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Owen said: “Jose Mourinho has contributed massively to them losing today, more so than the players, because Frank Lampard has tactically done him over in no uncertain terms.

“The apprentice has well and truly beaten the master there.

“We can all get carried away for years and years saying ‘Jose Mourinho, greatest tactical manager of all time’ but it took him until half time to make a change.

“Was there really a change? He put Lucas Moura as a wing-back but he didn’t change anything.

“Chelsea dominated that game from start to finish. I don’t think their players individually are better than Spurs’ – they just tactically outwitted them.

“I thought Jose Mourinho had a bad day at the office today and of course he comes on and blames everyone else but himself.

“But he’s got to look at himself today because as I say, Frank Lampard outwitted him.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Southampton on Boxing Day.

They will then travel to Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion, before their FA Cup third-round clash against Nottingham Forest on 5 January.

The west London club are currently fourth in the table and four points ahead of fifth placed Sheffield United after 18 games in the Premier League this season.

