Journalist delivers latest update on Chelsea FC and Wilfried Zaha

Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard (Photo: BT Sport)

Chelsea FC are more likely to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace next summer rather than January, according to journalist Dominic Fifield.

The Blues have been credited with an interest in signing the Ivory Coast international in the new year after their transfer ban was overturned.

Whether there is any real interest from Chelsea FC in signing Zaha in January remains to be seen, but the winger continues to be touted as a possible target for the Blues.

Now, The Athletic journalist Fifield has given his views on whether a Chelsea FC deal for Zaha is likely to happen or not.

Speaking to The Athletic, Fifield said: “I would be surprised if Chelsea forked out £80m plus in January for Wilfried Zaha in January.

“I could see that move happening at some point in the future, possibly the summer, but it would still take me aback if they were willing to spend a club record fee on a player who, is integral to everything Crystal Palace do, but hasn’t scored 10 goals in a season very often, hasn’t got 10 assists in a season.

“Look at what Chelsea need – they need a left back, centre half and a striker to provide competition for Tammy Abraham and I dont think Zaha, as a central striker, works.”

Zaha has scored three goals and made one assist in 17 Premier League games for Crystal Palace so far this season.

Chelsea FC are bound to be linked with a number of players in the coming weeks as they consider bolstering their squad in the new year.

In the meantime, they are currently preparing for their crunch Premier League clash against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur away from home on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues are aiming to bounce back to winning ways in the top flight after having lost four of their last five in the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip