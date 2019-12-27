Willian issues latest update on his Chelsea FC future

Willian reveals that he is hoping to stay at Chelsea FC beyond the end of his current contract

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 27 December 2019, 00:15 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Willian has revealed that he wants to stay at Chelsea FC amid the speculation about his long-term future at the club.

The Brazilian’s situation at the Stamford Bridge club is likely to be a source of speculation in the coming weeks and months due to the fact that his current deal with the Blues is set to expire in the summer.

Willian is yet to pen a new deal for the Blues but he has been an important part of Frank Lampard’s team this season, and he scored the two goals in the 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur before Christmas.

Chelsea FC fans will be hoping to see the 31-year-old commit his long-term future to the west London club and stay beyond the end of his current deal.

Now, the attacking midfielder has insisted that he would like to stay at Chelsea FC beyond the summer, but there has not yet been any progress on a potential new deal.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Willian said: “Everyone knows how I love this club and how I enjoy to play for Chelsea.

“If I can, I will stay here until I am 40 years old but football is not always like this,

“[I want to stay] because I like to play here. It’s not only my decision, we have to decide together with the club. We’ve had some conversations.

“I hope I can say to you guys that I will stay but now I cannot say.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on 29 December when they take on London rivals Arsenal at The Emirates.

The Blues will then travel to Brighton and Hove Albion for their first game of 2020 on New Year’s Day.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Lineker
‘He’s just a joke’: Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC star’s display in 4-0 win at Leicester
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC want to sign 23-year-old attacker in January – report
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta wants to make these three Arsenal signings in January – report
Martin Keown
‘Disillusioned’: Martin Keown reacts to Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth
Mason Mount
Frank Lampard raves about 20-year-old Chelsea FC star
Gary Lineker
‘Arteta bounce over’: Gary Lineker reacts to Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at Bournemouth
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC ‘remain interested’ in signing Jadon Sancho – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ed Woodward tells Man United duo they’ll be sold in January – report
Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Jamie Redknapp explains why Chelsea FC fans should be excited
ScoopDragon Football News Network