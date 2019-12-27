Willian issues latest update on his Chelsea FC future

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Willian has revealed that he wants to stay at Chelsea FC amid the speculation about his long-term future at the club.

The Brazilian’s situation at the Stamford Bridge club is likely to be a source of speculation in the coming weeks and months due to the fact that his current deal with the Blues is set to expire in the summer.

Willian is yet to pen a new deal for the Blues but he has been an important part of Frank Lampard’s team this season, and he scored the two goals in the 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur before Christmas.

Chelsea FC fans will be hoping to see the 31-year-old commit his long-term future to the west London club and stay beyond the end of his current deal.

Now, the attacking midfielder has insisted that he would like to stay at Chelsea FC beyond the summer, but there has not yet been any progress on a potential new deal.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Willian said: “Everyone knows how I love this club and how I enjoy to play for Chelsea.

“If I can, I will stay here until I am 40 years old but football is not always like this,

“[I want to stay] because I like to play here. It’s not only my decision, we have to decide together with the club. We’ve had some conversations.

“I hope I can say to you guys that I will stay but now I cannot say.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on 29 December when they take on London rivals Arsenal at The Emirates.

The Blues will then travel to Brighton and Hove Albion for their first game of 2020 on New Year’s Day.

