Roy Hodgson responds to Wilfried Zaha to Chelsea FC transfer talk

Roy Hodgson has played down the chances of Crystal Palace selling Wilfried Zaha in January

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 18 December 2019, 00:15 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Roy Hodgson has appeared to play down the chances of Crystal Palace selling reported Chelsea FC target Wilfried Zaha in the January transfer window.

The Blues have been credited with an interest in signing the Ivory Coast international after their transfer ban for the winter window was overturned.

Zaha had reportedly attracted interest from Arsenal in the summer but it now seems that Chelsea FC could be keen on making a move for the talented attacker.

However, Crystal Palace boss Hodgson has appeared to indicate that the Eagles have no intention of cashing-in on Zaha in the January transfer window.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, former England boss Hodgson said: If we lose Wilf [in January] that only exacerbates the problem.

“The club has no desperate need to sell him. We’re not going bankrupt. I’m counting on Wilf but one can never say what will happen.

“We had three players who could play left back and we’ve lost all three.

“We’ve been decimated by injuries. Many of them long term.”

The 27-year-old Zaha has scored three goals and made one assist in 17 Premier League games for Crystal Palace so far this season.

Chelsea FC will take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16 next year after the draw was made on Monday.

The Blues will return to Premier League action with a trip to top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon as they come up against their former manager Jose Mourinho once again.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Take a tour of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil’s £10m London house

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal latest news

MORE: Chelsea latest news

MORE: Liverpool latest news

« Back
Owen Hargreaves
BT Sport pundit names Liverpool FC as Champions League favourites
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United winger set to leave the club next year – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends message to Man United fans about Erling Haaland
Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Jamie Redknapp suggests 26-year-old is not good enough for Chelsea FC
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC keeping tabs on three quality European strikers – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ryan Giggs: What I really think of Mason Greenwood at Man United
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Jurgen Klopp
Stan Collymore issues his prediction for Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid
Kieran Tierney
Photo: Kieran Tierney delivers latest update for Arsenal fans
Jurgen Klopp
‘Tough’: Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool FC’s Atletico Madrid draw
ScoopDragon Football News Network