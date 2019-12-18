Roy Hodgson responds to Wilfried Zaha to Chelsea FC transfer talk

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Roy Hodgson has appeared to play down the chances of Crystal Palace selling reported Chelsea FC target Wilfried Zaha in the January transfer window.

The Blues have been credited with an interest in signing the Ivory Coast international after their transfer ban for the winter window was overturned.

Zaha had reportedly attracted interest from Arsenal in the summer but it now seems that Chelsea FC could be keen on making a move for the talented attacker.

However, Crystal Palace boss Hodgson has appeared to indicate that the Eagles have no intention of cashing-in on Zaha in the January transfer window.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, former England boss Hodgson said: If we lose Wilf [in January] that only exacerbates the problem.

“The club has no desperate need to sell him. We’re not going bankrupt. I’m counting on Wilf but one can never say what will happen.

“We had three players who could play left back and we’ve lost all three.

“We’ve been decimated by injuries. Many of them long term.”

The 27-year-old Zaha has scored three goals and made one assist in 17 Premier League games for Crystal Palace so far this season.

Chelsea FC will take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16 next year after the draw was made on Monday.

The Blues will return to Premier League action with a trip to top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon as they come up against their former manager Jose Mourinho once again.

