‘An absolute nightmare’: Paul Merson warns Chelsea FC about Tottenham

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson believes that coming up against Tottenham Hotspur and Jose Mourinho in Sunday’s Premier League clash is an “absolute nightmare” for Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard.

The Blues are preparing to make the short trip across London to take on the Lilywhites as they look to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC have suffered something of a dip in form in recent weeks to leave them with a loosened grip on fourth place in the Premier League table.

Indeed, the west London side have lost four of their last five games in the top flight to leave them looking for a much-needed win heading into Sunday’s clash with Spurs.

Lampard is preparing to come up against his former boss Mourinho in the dugout on Sunday as the two London clubs go head to head at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And former Arsenal midfielder feels that a loss to Spurs on Sunday would all but end Chelsea FC’s hopes of a top-four finish this season.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “Facing Jose Mourinho is an absolute nightmare for Frank Lampard right now.

“A few weeks ago, Chelsea were flying and looked young and vibrant. But experience is priceless and Frank has shown he lacks it recently.

“The Bournemouth game was a bad day at the office. An experienced manager would have realised that and made sure they didn’t lose.

“But what does he do? He goes gung ho, puts two up front, and they lose the game. Brave or naïve? Naïve for me.

“If Chelsea lose to Tottenham they will probably be out of the top four, and I really can’t see them getting back in it that easily if that happens.

“That’s why I think this game is a nightmare for Frank because he will be compared with Mourinho, who has all the experience in the world.

“Mourinho is one of the greatest managers of all time in my opinion. He has nothing to prove. But he will love it if he can beat Chelsea. And if he does, it will just show that experience is priceless.”

Chelsea FC are aiming to try and finish in the top four this season after having ended up third under Maurizio Sarri last term.

