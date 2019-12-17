Alan Shearer identifies two areas where Chelsea FC need signings

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Alan Shearer has identified two possible positions where Chelsea FC need to make new signings in the January transfer window.

The Blues suffered a surprise 1-0 loss to Premier League relegation candidates Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Dan Gosling netted an 84th-minute winner to help the Cherries end a five-game losing run in the Premier League despite struggling with an injury crisis.

Chelsea FC have lost four of their last five Premier League games to squander control of the top-four race.

Frank Lampard’s side have a three-point lead over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur after Spurs were 2-1 winners against Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

Chelsea FC have conceded 25 times in 17 games in the Premier League so far this season, which is more goals than their opponents Bournemouth.

BBC Sport pundit Shearer has now suggested that Chelsea FC need to sign a new striker and a new centre-half in the January transfer window to bolster Frank Lampard’s squad.

“They haven’t even replaced the goals from [Eden] Hazard and also in the centre-half position,” Shearer said on Match of the Day.

“I know they have a couple of young lads – Fikayo Tomori – but they just lack something in that position.”

Chelsea FC booked their place in the Champions League knockout draw last week thanks to a 2-1 win over Lille in their final group-stage fixture.

The Blues will make the difficult trip to Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Chelsea FC are in fourth position in the Premier League table.

