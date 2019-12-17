Alan Shearer identifies two areas where Chelsea FC need signings

BBC Sport pundit Alan Shearer highlights two areas where Chelsea FC need signings in January

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 17 December 2019, 06:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Alan Shearer has identified two possible positions where Chelsea FC need to make new signings in the January transfer window.

The Blues suffered a surprise 1-0 loss to Premier League relegation candidates Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Dan Gosling netted an 84th-minute winner to help the Cherries end a five-game losing run in the Premier League despite struggling with an injury crisis.

Chelsea FC have lost four of their last five Premier League games to squander control of the top-four race.

Frank Lampard’s side have a three-point lead over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur after Spurs were 2-1 winners against Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

Chelsea FC have conceded 25 times in 17 games in the Premier League so far this season, which is more goals than their opponents Bournemouth.

BBC Sport pundit Shearer has now suggested that Chelsea FC need to sign a new striker and a new centre-half in the January transfer window to bolster Frank Lampard’s squad.

“They haven’t even replaced the goals from [Eden] Hazard and also in the centre-half position,” Shearer said on Match of the Day.

“I know they have a couple of young lads – Fikayo Tomori – but they just lack something in that position.”

Chelsea FC booked their place in the Champions League knockout draw last week thanks to a 2-1 win over Lille in their final group-stage fixture.

The Blues will make the difficult trip to Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Chelsea FC are in fourth position in the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Take a tour of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil’s £10m London house

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal latest news

MORE: Chelsea latest news

MORE: Liverpool latest news

« Back
Owen Hargreaves
BT Sport pundit names Liverpool FC as Champions League favourites
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United winger set to leave the club next year – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends message to Man United fans about Erling Haaland
Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Jamie Redknapp suggests 26-year-old is not good enough for Chelsea FC
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC keeping tabs on three quality European strikers – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ryan Giggs: What I really think of Mason Greenwood at Man United
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Jurgen Klopp
Stan Collymore issues his prediction for Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid
Kieran Tierney
Photo: Kieran Tierney delivers latest update for Arsenal fans
Jurgen Klopp
‘Tough’: Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool FC’s Atletico Madrid draw
ScoopDragon Football News Network