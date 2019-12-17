Chelsea FC want 22-year-old Championship defender – report

Chelsea FC are interested in on-loan Leeds United defender Ben White, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 17 December 2019, 08:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are considering a surprise swoop to sign on-loan Leeds United defender Ben White in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Blues are interested in the 22-year-old Brighton defender, who is on loan at Championship side Leeds at the moment.

The same article states that Frank Lampard is set to give his backing to a bid for White to help strengthen the west London side’s defence.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC have been regularly scouting the Leeds centre-half with view to a potential bid for the English starlet.

The Sun go on to suggest that Brighton could be tempted into selling White if the Blues make an offer in the region of £25m for the Brighton star.

The article adds that Chelsea FC believe White could quickly command a regular starting spot in the Blues team if the defender moves to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC have conceded 25 times in 17 games in the Premier League this season, which is more goals than Bournemouth and Brighton.

The Blues lost 1-0 to Bournemouth in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as they saw their lead reduced to three points in fourth place over Spurs.

Chelsea FC will travel to Tottenham next weekend.

