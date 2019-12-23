Chelsea FC agree deal to sign Norwegian wonderkid – report

Chelsea FC are set to sign 16-year-old Norwegian prospect Bryan Fiabema, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Monday 23 December 2019, 08:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC have reached an agreement to sign Norwegian wonderkid Bryan Fiabema, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that the Blues are set to sign the Norwegian prospect in their first deal since their transfer ban was lifted.

The same article states that Fiabema will move to the west London side after the 16-year-old impressed during a trial at the west London side.

According to the same story, the Norwegian teenager will go straight into Chelsea FC’s youth academy.

The report goes on to add that the Valerenga youngster impressed during a series of trials at the Cobham training centre.

Fiabema will be hoping to impress Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard given that the Blues boss has shown a willingness to place his faith in youth this term.

Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori have all flourished under Lampard’s management in the Premier League this season.

The Blues trio have established themselves as regular in Lampard’s team, earning rave reviews for their performances.

Although Chelsea FC are expected to add Fiabema to their youth ranks, another Norwegian teenager is causing a stir ahead of the January transfer window.

RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland is one of the hottest properties in European football ahead of next month’s transfer window.

