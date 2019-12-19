Frank Lampard told Chelsea FC need to sign ‘little magician’

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Tim Sherwood says Chelsea FC need to sign a “little magician” to replace the void left by Eden Hazard in Frank Lampard’s team.

The Belgium international completed a big-money move to La Liga giants Real Madrid in the summer transfer window as the Blues lost their best attacking player.

Chelsea FC added United States international Christian Pulisic to their ranks following his arrival from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £58m.

Although Pulisic has scored five goals and has made two assists in the Premier League so far this season, the 21-year-old has struggled for consistency.

Chelsea FC slumped to their fourth defeat in five Premier League games last weekend following a surprise 1-0 loss to Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have loosened their grip on fourth place after seeing their cushion reduced to three points by former manager Jose Mourinho and his Tottenham Hotspur team.

Former Spurs boss Sherwood believes that Lampard needs to sign a “little magician” in the January transfer window to replace Chelsea FC legend Hazard.

“They’re asking questions now so Frank, I sense a wee bit of self-preservation there in his interviews. We’ve all done it, I was a master of that,” Sherwood told Premier League Productions, as quoted by Metro.

“And listen, he needs to put it right. Now’s the test of your managerial credentials.

“When things start going wrong at a big club, everyone’s looking at the back of your head in that technical area and saying: ‘Do something, what you going to do now? Let’s see it.’

“I think they will go into the transfer market now, I think they need to find a little magician like Eden Hazard.”

Chelsea FC are in fourth spot in the Premier League table and four points behind Manchester City.

Lampard took over the reins of the west London side from Italian coach Maurizio Sarri in the summer.

Chelsea FC will take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16 next year.

