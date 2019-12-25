Chelsea FC offered the chance to sign 27-year-old from Real Madrid – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC have been presented with the opportunity to sign Real Madrid playmaker Isco, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Blues have been offered the experienced Spain international ahead of the January transfer window.

The same article states that Real Madrid are eager to offload some unwanted players in an attempt to free up space for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen.

According to the same story, the Blues are considering making an offer of Isco amid Frank Lampard’s eagerness to improve the Chelsea FC squad next month.

The Daily Mirror go on to report that the west London side have in the region of £150m to spend on new signings in the January transfer window.

The story adds that Chelsea FC could face competition from defending Premier League champions Manchester City for Isco’s signature in the new year.

The report goes on to list Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner as targets for Chelsea FC.

The Blues were 2-0 winners against Tottenham Hotspur in the London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday thanks to goals from Willian.

Chelsea FC are in fourth spot in the Premier League table and five points ahead of Sheffield United in fifth spot.

