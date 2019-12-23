Chelsea FC ready to battle Man United to sign 19-year-old Bundesliga star – report

Chelsea FC are ready to rival Manchester United and Liverpool FC for Jadon Sancho's signature, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 23 December 2019, 06:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are ready to compete with Manchester United and Liverpool FC for Jadon Sancho, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Blues are interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund forward in a club-record deal.

The same article states that Chelsea FC have emerged as the front-runners to sign the England international after the Blues indicated a willingness to meet Sancho’s £120m price tag.

According to the same story, Manchester United have spent the past 12 months or so looking to manufacture a deal to sign the English winger from the German club.

The Sun go on to report that Borussia Dortmund’s lavish price tag has deterred Premier League leaders Liverpool FC from making a concrete bid for Sancho.

The report states that the Blues are willing to spend more than £100m on a player that the west London side believe could replace Eden Hazard after the Belgian’s move to Real Madrid in the summer.

Sancho scored 12 goals and made 14 assists for the Bundesliga outfit last season to attract interest from the Premier League.

The English winger started his professional career at Manchester City before he completed a move to Dortmund in 2017.

Chelsea FC have already raided Dortmund for Christian Pulisic this year.

