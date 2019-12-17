Chelsea FC consider swoop to sign Ligue 1 striker – report

Chelsea FC are weighing up a potential move to sign Bordeaux striker Josh Maja, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 17 December 2019, 08:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are weighing up a potential move to sign Bordeaux striker Josh Maja, according to a report in England.

Website 90min is reporting that the Blues are considering a swoop to sign the Ligue 1 forward to bolster their attack in the January transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC believe that Maja could provide Abraham with competition for a starting spot in the Blues team.

According to the same story, the west London side have been impressed with Maja’s performances for Bordeaux since his move to the French top flight from Sunderland back in January.

90min go on to report that Chelsea FC’s scouts have been “seriously impressed” by Maja’s performances for Bordeaux over the past 12 months despite a lack of first-team opportunities for the French side.

Maja has scored five goals and has made one assist in five starts and 11 substitute appearances for Bordeaux in the French league this term.

The 20-year-old has also netted one goal in one appearance in the Coupe de la Ligue.

Chelsea FC slumped to a surprise 1-0 loss to Premier League strugglers Bournemouth at the weekend.

The Blues have lost four of their last five Premier League games to reduce their lead in fourth spot to three points.

