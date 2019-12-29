Chelsea FC eye double swoop for PSG duo in January – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are plotting a double raid on Paris Saint-Germain to sign Julian Draxler and Idrissa Gueye in the January transfer window, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le10Sport, as quoted by The Daily Star, is reporting that the Blues are ready to flex their muscles in January after the west London side had their transfer ban overturned.

The same article states that the Blues would like to sign Draxler to add more creativity to their midfield following Eden Hazard’s departure in the summer.

According to the same story, Draxler could be lured to Stamford Bridge given that the Germany international has not been getting regular first-team action at PSG.

The report goes on to add that Chelsea FC are also contemplating a potential swoop for Gueye despite the Senegal international swapping Everton for PSG only last summer.

However, the Daily Star claim that Gueye could prove something of a difficult signing given that the African star only recently moved to PSG.

Chelsea FC slumped to their fifth defeat in seven Premier League games on Boxing Day following a surprise 2-0 loss to Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues – who travel to Arsenal on Sunday – are in fourth place in the Premier League table but Lampard’s side can expect to face competition from Manchester United, Tottenham and Wolves in the second half of the season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip