Chelsea FC keeping tabs on three quality European strikers – report

Chelsea FC are scouting Timo Werner, Moussa Dembele and Leon Bailey ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 18 December 2019, 08:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard (Photo: BT Sport)

Chelsea FC are scouting three of Europe’s most promising strikers ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Telegraph, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Blues are interested in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, Lyon forward Moussa Dembele and Bayer Leverkusen attacker Leon Bailey.

The same article states that Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has been given £150m to spend on new signings in the January transfer window after the club’s transfer ban was lifted.

According to the same story, the Blues have sent scouts to compile a list of some of Europe’s best goal-scorers in order to find a player capable of boosting Lampard’s attack in the second half of the season.

The report goes on to add that Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha as well as Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze have also featured on their wish-list ahead of the opening of the transfer market.

The article suggests that Werner and Dembele could prove difficult to sign in January given that RB Leipzig and Lyon will both compete in the Champions League round of 16 alongside Chelsea FC.

The Blues were drawn against Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 on Monday.

