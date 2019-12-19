Chris Sutton states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Bayern Munich

Chris Sutton looks ahead to Bayern Munich's clash with Chelsea FC in the Champions League knockout phase

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 19 December 2019, 04:45 UK
Chris Sutton
Ex-Chelsea FC striker Chris Sutton (Photo: BT Sport)

Chris Sutton is backing Bayern Munich to knock Chelsea FC out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage next year.

The Blues have been handed a testing clash against the Bundesliga side as they look to progress through to the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite club competitions.

Chelsea FC faced Bayern Munich in the 2012 Champions League final, when now-manager Frank Lampard helped Roberto Di Matteo’s men to claim a famous win.

The Blues will host Bayern in the first leg of the Champions League clash on 25 February, before the return leg at the Allianz Arena on 18 March.

The west London side will have their work cut out against the German giants as they look to reach the last eight.

And former Chelsea FC striker Sutton is expecting Bayern Munich to emerge triumphant from the clash over two legs.

Asked to predict who goes through to the last eight, Sutton told the Daily Mail: “Bayern are enduring a pitiful Bundesliga season but walked their group.

“This will be quite the test for Frank Lampard’s Chelsea. Bayern to go through.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League but have lost four of their last five games in the top flight as they prepare for their crunch clash against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur away from home on Sunday afternoon.

