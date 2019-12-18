Stan Collymore reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Bayern Munich

Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard (Photo: BT Sport)

Stan Collymore is expecting to see Bayern Munich knock Chelsea FC out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage next year.

The Blues will take on the Bundesliga giants for a place in the quarter-finals after Frank Lampard’s men were pitted against the German team in Monday’s draw.

Chelsea FC will host Bayern Munich in the first leg of the last 16 clash on 25 February 2020, before the return leg in Germany on 18 March.

The west London side have struggled to find form in recent weeks and they have lost four of their last five games in the Premier League heading into the busy festive schedule.

And former Liverpool FC star Collymore is expecting to see Bayern Munich progress to the quarter-finals at Chelsea FC’s expense next year.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Collymore said: “It is a huge test for Frank Lampard.

“There will be a recap of his greatest moment in football winning the Champions League against Bayern. It is a good test.

“The expectation when you have young players in your group is that there is no reason they can’t finish top four and win a trophy. But they will have a blip.

“On the balance of probability, Bayern go through. They will have more experience.

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

They will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to face top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur and their former manager Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea FC are currently three points ahead of Spurs in the table heading into this weekend’s showdown.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip