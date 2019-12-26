Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Southampton

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Chelsea FC to follow up a “fabulous” performance at Tottenham by dropping points against Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day.

The Blues will host the relegation candidates in west London on Thursday looking to record back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since early November.

Lampard will be hoping that Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend signalled an upturn in form after a difficult run of results.

Chelsea FC had lost four of their last five league games before Willian scored twice to help the west London secure a 2-0 victory against their bitter rivals.

Southampton will make the trip to the English capital on Boxing Day buoyed by their 3-1 win against Aston Villa at Villa Park at the weekend.

Danny Ings is the joint second-highest goal-scorer in the Premier League after he helped to fire the Saints to a much-needed win that hoisted the south coast club out of the bottom three.

Former Arsenal midfielder Nicholas is backing Chelsea FC to draw with Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Thursday afternoon.

“I thought Chelsea were fabulous against Tottenham. As good as Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount have been, how good was Willian? He is up there with the likes of Jamie Vardy, Kevin De Bruyne and Sadio Mane for me,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“We are quite right to support the young Chelsea players, they will be an up-and-down team and will feel the pressure of demands when Southampton sit in. Danny Ings is in the form of his life and if he gets a half chance he will take it.

“There is lots to like about Southampton, things are promising after their huge win at Aston Villa.

“They are much better away from home and Chelsea may be the latest team to realise that.”

Tammy Abraham and Ings have both scored 11 goals in the Premier League this season ahead of the meeting between Chelsea FC and Southampton.

The Blues booked their place in the Champions League last 16 thanks to a 2-1 win over Lille in their final group-stage fixture.

