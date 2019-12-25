BBC Sport pundit reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Southampton

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to make it back to back wins in the Premier League when they host Southampton on Boxing Day.

The Blues head into the game looking to build on their impressive 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur away from home at the weekend.

Chelsea FC have struggled to find consistent form in recent weeks and they have won two and lost three of their last five games in the top flight.

Frank Lampard will clearly be eager for his side to find some consistent form in the coming weeks as he looks to steer his team towards a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Blues will host a Southampton side who have won just five games all season and former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is tipping the west Londoners to claim all three points against the Saints.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Southampton were very impressive in their win at relegation rivals Aston Villa, but so was Chelsea’s performance to beat Tottenham.

“It was a huge win for Blues boss Frank Lampard for all sorts of reasons, not least because they had lost four of their previous five league games.

“Chelsea’s problem this season has been consistency and Southampton will make things difficult for them but, after beating Spurs, I don’t think they will follow that up by dropping points here.”

Chelsea FC – who are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table – will take on Arsenal and Brighton away from home after this week’s clash.

They will then switch their attentions to their FA Cup third round tie against Nottingham Forest at the start of January at Stamford Bridge.

